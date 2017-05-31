Ribbon-cutting at Blackfoot Adult Success Center

A ribbon-cutting for the Blackfoot Adult Success Center took place in Blackfoot on Wednesday to celebrate the center's new location at 625 W. Pacific St., Suite #9, in Blackfoot. The Blackfoot Adult Success Center is associated with the Idaho State University (ISU) Blackfoot Outreach.

Opportunity is available for individuals, ages 16 or up, at the Blackfoot Adult Success Center. The programs are free.

"We serve individuals who desire to better their lives," Korey Mereness, ISU Director of Adult Education. "There are classes for people to each their GED or improve their writing or math skills. People can also take college entrance exams or classes for English as a Second Language."

The Blackfoot Adult Center partners with the Center for New Directions (CND), START which is college preparation and NOW which helps to develop workforce readiness skills.

"All services are free," he said.

