Ribbon cutting at Blackfoot Animal Shelter

A ribbon-cutting took place a the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue on Wednesday. The animal shelter is under new management.

The Snake River Animal Shelter has taken over management of the animal shelter.

"This is the first time we have worked with a public/private partnership," Executive Director Kristin Sanger of the Snake River Animal Shelter said. "This the first time we have worked with a public/private entity. The Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls is run solely by donations, sponsorships and grants. The City of Blackfoot will contribute $20,000 each year; that's one-third of the cost to operate the shelter. In a few years, we hope to build another facility." On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3:30-6 p.m., the Blackfoot Shelter will microchip your pet. The cost is $15 for altered pets or $20 for unaltered pets. The microchip special is offered only on Oct. 31. This service will be offered at 477 Hwy. 26 in Blackfoot.

