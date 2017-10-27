Ribbon cutting at Western Edge Salon on Friday

Friday, October 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

A ribbon-cutting for the Western Edge Salon at 61 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot took place at noon on Friday.
Annie Elison and her husband, Justin, are the owners of this business.
"I'm excited to be in downtown Blackfoot; to be part of growing downtown Blackfoot," she said. "I'm looking forward to serving everyone for years to come."
Western Edge Salon offers service for hair, nails, eyelashes, microblading, waxing and spray tanning.
Three stylists offer their services at this salon—Elison, Cassidy Shoaf and Emily Bell.
