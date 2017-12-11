Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover started on Monday

The third annual Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover is taking place this week, beginning on Monday and ending with the big reveal at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Ridge Crest principal Randy Martineau said, "Three years ago, I read a book in which an Atlanta, Georgia, school did a makeover in a bedroom. I thought, 'we could do that.' It is similar to the home makeover show on TV but on a smaller scale."

He continued, "The first person I approached with this crazy idea was Kim Herrick of Herrick's Floor Covering."

Herrick encouraged him.

Martineau said, "It's so fun to see the new room. With the help of businesses in Blackfoot, we were able to house the family in a motel for a couple nights until this work is done. It's so fun to see the new room and to do something that can really help a family."

