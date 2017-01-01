Ridge Crest 'Big Reveal' on Wednesday

Ridge Crest fifth grader Michell Acosta sees her new bedroom. The bedroom and the home received a 'makeover' courtesy of Blackfoot businesses and Ridge Crest Elementary. The 'big reveal' was on Wednesday afternoon. Standing with her daughters during the 'big reveal' of the Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover on Wednesday are Michell Acosta, Yaneth Herrera and Kimberly Estrada. Juventino Estrada, the father, Ridge Crest principal Randy Martineau and Michell Acosta celebrate the 'big reveal' of the Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover on Wednesday. Michell Acosta tries out her new bed as part of the Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover. The 'big reveal' took place on Wednesday afternoon. Michell Acosta is greeted by her fifth grade teacher at Ridge Crest, Jackie Bombard, during the 'big reveal' on Wednesday afternoon.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
LESLIE MIELKE

The "Big Reveal" for the third annual Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover took place Wednesday afternoon in Blackfoot.
This year, fifth grader Michell Acosta, 10, was selected. Her parents are Yaneth Herrera (mother), Juventino Estrada (father) and her little sister, Kimberly Estrada, 4.
When Michell saw her new bedroom, she said, "I love it; my favorite part is the bed."
The bunk bed was donated by Scout Randall for the two sisters. Ridge Crest Librarian Angela Nelson decorated the bedroom.
"I'm very happy," her mother, Yaneth Herrera, said.
