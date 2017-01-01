Ridge Crest 'Big Reveal' on Wednesday

The "Big Reveal" for the third annual Ridge Crest Bedroom Makeover took place Wednesday afternoon in Blackfoot.

This year, fifth grader Michell Acosta, 10, was selected. Her parents are Yaneth Herrera (mother), Juventino Estrada (father) and her little sister, Kimberly Estrada, 4.

When Michell saw her new bedroom, she said, "I love it; my favorite part is the bed."

The bunk bed was donated by Scout Randall for the two sisters. Ridge Crest Librarian Angela Nelson decorated the bedroom.

"I'm very happy," her mother, Yaneth Herrera, said.

