Ridley's Family Market adds delivery service

Curbside service and home grocery delivery is now available at Ridley's Family Market, 1295 Parkway Dr., in Blackfoot. The program was first launched to the public on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Blackfoot, Pocatello Creek and Pocatello Old Town locations.

"We initially presented the program to our employees in November and have now extended it to the public," Sally Carrillo, who works with Blackfoot Ridley's eCommerce, said. "Orders are now trickling in and customers are excited. Our introductory promotion is $15 off for order of $60 or more."

She added, "We cannot deliver pharmaceuticals."

If customers choose to order their groceries at Ridley's, they can opt to pickup their groceries at curbside. Curbside service costs an addition $4.95. Delivery within the first five miles is $8.95; that fee increases by $1 for every two additional miles.

There is no charge for deliveries of orders of $150 or more.

"Response has been positive and we are excited about providing such a valuable time and money saving service to our customers," Carrillo said. "Each order is picked by a trained personal shopper who fills each order with the highest quality and freshest grocery items. Your purchase has a satisfaction guarantee."

To read the complete story, see it in the Friday, Dec. 8, edition of the Morning News.