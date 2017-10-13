RISE Fitness ribbon-cutting

Taylor and Briannia Ball, along with their staff and members of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon at RISE Fitness on Friday. "It's been a wild ride for the last 10 years," Taylor Ball said. "This is something we do because we love fitness helping people in the community change their lives." RISE Fitness will have a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday, Oct. 14). They are offering free group classes, contests, hydro massage, zumba, lunch and more. For more information, call RISE Fitness at (208) 785-4338.