Road Closures and Flood Update

Bingham County Road and Bridge has issued an updated list of road closures. Additionally, there are several roads that still have water running over them, which can pose dangerous driving conditions. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when driving on roads with crossing water. It is advised to avoid them all together, if at all possible. With the rapid changes in temperature, conditions can change rapidly. Turn around don’t drown.

Individuals that are in the affected areas, which are in need of constant medical assistance of any kind, may want to have contingency plans to evacuate. This would be in the event that emergency personnel could not reach their location.

It is also advised to have a disaster plan in place with everyone in the household. Decide where to meet and who you would contact in case of flooding. Be prepared to evacuate you and your family at a moment’s notice.

Road Closures:

Aberdeen:

2700 S 1100 W

1400 S 2794 W

1800 S 2900 W

3000 W 1400 S to 1500 S

3100 W 1400 S to 1500 S

Blackfoot:

350 S 1100 W

1600 W 300 N to 400 N

300 N 1400 W to 1500 W

900 W Munson Loop North of Hwy 26

1200 W North of Hwy 26

1500 W 400 N to 500 N

Shelley:

1200 N Lava Dust Bowl 400 E washed out to 1050 N 200 W

Springfield:

2800 W 1000 S

1900 W 500 N to 600 N

For more information about the Bingham County road closures, contact Dusty Whited at (208) 782-3865 or R. Scott Reese at (208) 782-3191.