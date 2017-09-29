Robotic aid introduced at BMH for orthopedic surgery

Dr. David Peterson stands next to the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System that he demonstrated to reporters on Thursday at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Demonstrating the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Peterson said in surgery he looks at the knee and computer screen as he operates. The system was demonstrated to reported on Thursday at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Patient Donna Permann from Rockland had her second knee replacement nine days ago. She was on hand to testify about the efficiency of the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System.
Friday, September 29, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) announced on Monday that it was the first hospital in the state of Idaho to perform a total knee surgery with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements, partial knee replacements and hip replacements are performed.
"When people hear the word robot, they think of robots in cartoons," orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Peterson said.
This type of surgery is under the control of Dr. Peterson, a fellowship-trained total joint specialist at BMH. The Mako System increases surgical precision, decreases hospitalization, and speeds up recovery times. The Mako System also improves surgical outcomes and quality of life while saving patients both time and money.
Dr. Peterson outlined the benefits of this system:
—improved technology of the parts themselves
—faster recovery
—safer procedure; the robot minimizes injury to the soft tissue
—less evasive; smaller incisions
—longer lasting implant
—more natural outcome
