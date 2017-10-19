Rockford school kids build birdhouses

Fourth graders at Rockford Elementary completed their study of Idaho's symbols by building birdhouses for Mountain Bluebirds, the Idaho bird. This opportunity was made possible because of the generosity of Eagle Construction, Rod and Marcy Albertson and Mark and Lacey Secrist. Mark Secrist cut all the lumber, prepared the wood and drilled the holes. Students pounded nails to build the birdhouses. After the birdhouses were completed, the students painted or stained them to help preserve them from the weather. The 23 students who built birdhouses are in Mavis Nelson's classroom.