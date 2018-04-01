'Ruddigore' closes on Monday at Virginia Theater in Shelley

The musical comedy "Ruddigore" or "The Witch's Curse" closes on Monday, April 2, in the Virginia Theater in Shelley. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children and seniors.

This is also the last production in which owner Ronnie Kerbs will be involved. After 12 years, Ronnie and Devon Kerbs have sold their portion of the theater to Kerbs’ brother, Andrew Christensen, and his wife. Christensen is planning one more Improv Underground before the theater closes.

ACTivate and Ifamily have scheduled shows in April and May, so the theater will officially close in June.

Christensen will continue with the Haunted House and the Haunted Hospital that has been going on for 10-11 years.

Jenny Todd is the music director of "Ruddigore." The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 2. The articulation and enunciation of the performers is sensational.

