Runoff election for Blackfoot mayor is Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Blackfoot mayoral runoff election between incumbent Paul Loomis and challenger Marc Carroll will take place today, Tuesday, Dec. 5. The polls in Blackfoot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Only residents of Blackfoot are qualified to vote in this election. Polling places in Blackfoot are in the following locations:

Blackfoot Precincts 1, 2, 3 is in Mountain View Middle School, 645 Mitchell Ln.

Blackfoot Precinct 4 is in Stalker Elementary, 991 W. Center

Blackfoot Precinct 5 will vote in Ridge Crest Elementary, 800 Airport Rd.

Blackfoot Precinct 6 will vote in Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC), 870 S. Fisher Ave.

Runoff elections are triggered when a single candidate doesn't garner more than a 50 percent plus one vote.

In Blackfoot, the runoff system was established in 1989 for both the council member and mayor positions. Blackfoot scrapped its council runoff ordinance after the 2011 election.

