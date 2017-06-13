Rupes feeds seniors while Senior center kitchen is under construction

Due to construction the Bingham County Senior Center (BCSC) has cancelled the Father's Day buffet.

Steele Designs began construction work on the kitchen Monday, June 5 with an expected finish date of July 1.

"We are planning to have our grand re-opening July 4," said Administrator Pam Beus. "We will re-open with our annual Fourth of July barbecue."

