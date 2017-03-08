Rupe's offers sole survivor for March Madness

BLACKFOOT - The first annual Rupe's March Madness Sole Survivor Tournament is set to get underway early next week.

Specifics for the tournament and the rules for the contest will be available later this week. The basic rules will be that a person may select one team for each round of the tournament, but may not pick the same team more than once. When a team that is selected loses, then the contestant is eliminated. Once eliminated the contestant may not enter the contest again.

Deadline for the first week of the tournament will be prior to the start of the first game to be played on Thursday, Mar. 16. NO EXCEPTIONS. The contestant will be required to submit their first round representative and their second round representative at that time.

