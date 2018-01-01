Russets bounced out of district play

The Shelley Russets were about as 'Jeckyl and Hyde' a team as there could possibly be in High School Baseball in the state of Idaho. On one day, they could look like the New York Yankees with shut down pitching and excellent hitting and great comeraderie. The next day, they could be as obstinate as any dysfunctional team has ever been.

The Dr. Jeckyl side of the Russets was on display on Monday afternoon, when they overcame a Sugar-Salem lead and pounded the Diggers into extinction for the year. On Tuesday, the Mr. Hyde side of the Russets showed themselves and the South Fremont Cougars, a good team in their own right, would pound the Russets into extinction of their own. The Cougars pounded the Russets for 14 runs in six innings and when the Russets failed to respond in kind, they found themselves loading on the bus for the two hour ride home with visions of what could have been. Final score in the May afternoon ballgame was 14-4 in favor of South Fremont.

Please read the articles in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News on pages 8 & 9.