Russets bury Diggers

The start of the elimination game between the Shelley Russets and the Sugar-Salem Diggers was beginning to look a lot like the way the week ended for the Russets last week. With a chance to claim the second seed in the District 6 3A Baseball Tournament, the Russets were beaten by the Diggers and the loss dropped the Shelley nine all the way down to the fourth seed. The next game was against the top seeded South Fremont Cougars and the Russets were soundly beaten by a score of 21-5. (Sorry Russet fans, there was no other way of putting it other than soundly beaten).

The Russets found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-0 score against the same Diggers on Monday as they came to bat in the top of the third inning. Things were just not going the Russets way at all, and most of the damage had been done by their own defense. They had their ace on the mound and while he was dealing strikes and getting the Diggers to swing and put the ball in motion, the defense was just not making plays behind him.

Things began to change in the third. The Russets scratched out a run and then were able to add another two runs in the top of the fifth. Whitaker was still on the mound and putting zeroes up on the scoreboard when the Russets came to bat in the top of the sixth and the team exploded for four runs to take the lead 7-5. Little did they know they were on their way to a 12-8 win on the afternoon.

