Russets edge past Cougars

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - The repeat meeting between the Firth Lady Cougars and the Shelley Lady Russets was anything but the same as the first meeting several weeks ago.

In that opening season contest between the two Hiway 91 rivals, situated just five miles apart, saw the Cougars capture a two point victory over their 3A neighbors by a final of 44-42. That win was one of three victories in the first four days of the season for Firth.

Since that time, Coach Sharla Cook's squad has lost their starting point guard and moved another in a long line of young, inexperienced players onto the varsity. That youth and inexperience was no match for the Russets on this wintry night, as Shelley was able to prevail by a 44-29 final Thursday night.

Please read the entire article in Friday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News