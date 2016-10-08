Russets fall to Sugar Salem 5-0

SHELLEY - The Shelley boys soccer team will be limping into the district tournament starting next Monday, following a 5-0 loss to the visiting Sugar-Salem Digger on Friday afternoon. Not only did they lose the contest to the Diggers, they lost their second leading scorer to an undisclosed injury, just a couple of games after losing their leading scorer Jace Baron to a chipped bone and strained ligaments.

"We really took it on the chin today," Coach Wes Stumbo said. "We lost a good scoring threat today and coupled with the loss of Jace last week, we will definitely be shorthanded in tournament play next week."

The Russets were never really even in the game, trailing 1-0 early and down 2-0 by halftime.

"They were going over the top of our back line defense, and shooting a forward or striker through the defense to take a shot at me without any defensive help," Goalie Kimbal Smith said. "It just shows you how much goalies depend on the defense in front of them for help, without it, and you just feel like a duck in a shooting gallery, at the mercy of the shooter."

