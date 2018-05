The Shelley Russets rallied from an 8-4 deficit, scoring five runs in the top of the sixth inning and adding another four runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 13-9 win over the Teton Redskins. The win could propel the Russets into the second seed in the Mountain Rivers Conference and the upcoming district 6 tournament.

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Morning News.