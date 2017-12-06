Salvage order issued for Jensen Grove

The Southeast Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been notified by the City of Blackfoot that water filling the pond at Jensen Grove Park has been shut off. The fish at Jensen Grove’s pond will not survive when water levels become unsuitable.

Therefore, Fish and Game is issuing a salvage order for the Jensen Grove Park pond effective November 28, 2017, through January 1, 2018.

During the salvage order timeline at Jensen Grove Park pond:

● Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

● All bag, possession, size, and number limits are lifted.

● A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.