Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Seeks Volunteers

It's not too late to sign up to volunteer for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign, a program that raises thousands every year.

"So far, we've raised a little more than $14,500 as of Monday morning (Dec. 18)," said Paul Bingham, campaign organizer. "We have raised $2,000 more than we did last year at this time. Our overall goal is $18,000, which would be the most we've ever raised for this campaign."

Bingham explained that all of the money stays in the Blackfoot area, and is used to help people having a difficult time financially. "It helps take care of needs people may have on a daily basis," he said. "It is used to purchase food, short-term lodging, gas money and/or prescriptions, and whatever else is needed to help people get back on their feet."

Bingham also said hundreds of volunteers from different churches and community service organizations such as the Rotary Club, schools and all walks of life have volunteered to help with the campaign this year.

