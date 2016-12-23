Santa vs. The Grinch: The Morning News Interviews

BLACKFOOT — A major diplomatic breakthrough was achieved here late last evening after sources close to the White House have announced that Santa Claus (aka Kris Kringle, Saint Nicholas) and The Grinch (also known as James Carrey) finally signed a non-aggression pact and have vowed to work for peace and the "Spirit of Christmas.

"I normally do not agree with Santa EVER," said The Grinch during an exclusive interview at the spacious offices of the Blackfoot Morning News. "But this is just the right thing to do for the children. It's all about the children (evil laugh)."

For his part, Kringle added, "I think that the Grinch and my problems are an overblown item spurred on by the national mainstream media. It is still about evil versus good and it is possible to change evil to good, even if only temporary. Santa would like to see more people working to get along together.. Just think, over 5 or 6 billion people have been able to get this far and now we want to destroy it all ... Makes no sense.”

In that vein, the Morning News has conducted special interviews with both (mythical) individuals. First, Santa Claus: Morning News: Which reindeer is your favorite? Okay here goes, favorite reindeer is Comet because of his supersonic speed.

MN: What do you and Mrs. Claus do AFTER Christmas?

Santa: After Christmas, sleep for like 48 hours and then plan a vacation for like three months.

MN: Where do you like to go to get away?

Santa: My favorite holiday or vacation destination would be any Caribbean cruise or a time on the beach in the Bahamas.

MN: Speaking of the beach, what is your SPF?

Santa: You do not want to know ...

MN: Is Herbie the Elf still a dentist?

Santa: Yes, Herbie is still a dentist, but Waldo is now the right hand man and supervises all of the elves.

MN: Talk about the modern ways of gift-delivery.

Santa: There are so many ways to utilize the modern delivery. Many people ship direct from the factory, which saves Santa some space and travel, but the old reliable bag and sleigh and reindeer still get the job done.

MN: What are some of the most-requested gift items this year?

Santa: The All American Doll and a number of Lego sets are also very popular. Also, anything with an "I" in front of it, iPod, iPhone, iPad, iTunes, iCarly…

MN: What are some of the LEAST asked for presents?

Santa: "Win With Hillary" posters, "I Love Obama" bumper stickers, a job at the Democratic National Committee …

MN: What are some of your favorite Holiday movies, TV shows or specials?

Santa: Santa still likes the old fashioned movies like Holiday Inn and White Christmas and of course any movie with his name in it. Tim Allen did a nice job as he was down to earth and really cares about the kids. The original "Miracle on 34th Street" was also very well-done.

MN: Speaking of "Miracle On 34th Street," does Santa Claus sleep with his whiskers outside of the covers or under them?

Santa: I always sleep with them OUTSIDE. The cold air helps them grow ...

MN: What is one of your guilty pleasures?

Santa: I still like to get in the workshop with the elves and work on toys, I guess that is my guilty pleasure!

MN: Who is on Santa's nice list this Christmas?

Santa: Most of the children of the world, Donald Trump - sometimes, Mel Gibson, Joe Kimbro, Bernie Sanders and the people who wrote "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

MN: The naughty list?

Santa: The national news media, especially ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC. Michael Moore, puppy abusers, people who advocate "global warming," the entire New York Giants football team and all of those Hollywood stars who promised to leave the country after Mr. Trump's election, but did NOT go!

MN: Since the Obama administration has outlawed coal, what will those groups or individuals receive this year?

Santa: Instead of coal, we deliver a bundle of twigs tied together with a piece of string.

MN: What are some of the most-requested celebrity wishes for 2016?

Santa: For Hillary supporters, a new election; for Will Smith, an Academy Award nomination; for Melissa McCarthy, a funny film to star in; for The Grinch, a new color scheme; for Pres. Obama, a one-way ticket to Hawaii; for Gov. "Butch" Otter, a cabinet post; for Cam Newton, a Super Bowl replay; for Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and the staff at "Saturday Night Live," writers that create jokes and skits that actually make people laugh.

We also had the opportunity to talk things over with The Grinch

MN: What is you main focus today?

Grinch: My main focus is what it has always been - ME!

MN: What was the motivation for your original plans to steal Christmas?

Grinch: That is very old news — like your face!

MN: Any word on your favorite pooch,"Max"?

Grinch: He's gone. I had to downsize. Are YOU looking for work?

MN: When we last heard, you had the honor of carving the "roast beast." What are you carving these days?

Grinch: I am working with the mayor to carve up Blackfoot…

MN: Any news on a lady friend front?

Grinch: Well, I've moved on from Martha, she likes jewelry too much. And I dated Beyonce for awhile — it was a step up for her, coming off that weird Jay-Z relationship. But right now, ladies, I am 100 percent available (winks).

MN: With the news about you and Santa, is there a possibility of a merger between the two corporations?

Grinch: I will shake his paw, but I will not work with him. EVER!

NM: But what about your heart growing three sizes since you and he signed the non-aggression pact?

Grinch: I said that my heartBURN has grown three sizes since I met with Kringle.

MN: Who is more popular, you or Mr. Claus?

Grinch: Well, I will let the children at Stalker Elementary School reveal that answer. We were BOTH there this morning and the kids were screaming, "We want the Grinch! We want the Grinch!" It was almost a riot. I think that shows you who's more popular…

MN: OK, then,who has the better body?

Grinch: Just look in the mirror. In fact, I doubt if he could FIT in a mirror ...

MN: We know you are not a big Christmas fan, but what do you want most this year?

Grinch: Donald Trump's hairdresser.