Santa's Helpers set on Friday at Rupe's Burgers

Santa's Helpers will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 3, at Rupe's Burgers, 302 N.E. Main in Blackfoot. Local law enforcement officers and firefighters are the servers.

This is the 20th anniversary of Santa's Helpers.

"I started the program because there was one in Pocatello and I wanted our agency to have one, too," Dispatcher Erin Hidalgo said. "I noticed little kids were sometimes afraid of me when dispatch used to wear a police uniform; little kids should know police are there to help them and not be afraid."

She added, "We started out helping 19 families; now we help 100 families each year."

