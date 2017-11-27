Santa's mailbox ready for deliveries

Santa's mailbox arrived at The Snake River Travel Plaza, 320 West Highway 26, today, Tuesday, Nov. 28. Santa, with the help of several volunteer elves, will answer all letters dropped into the box by Wednesday, Dec. 20.

This service is free to the public.

The mailbox will receive mail from Tuesday, Nov. 28, to Monday, Dec. 25.

Jace Katseanes, owner of The Snake River Travel Plaza, said, "We like to get involved in the community."

