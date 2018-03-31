Saturday egg hunts and activities

Saturday was the occasion of seven easter egg hunts in Bingham County and other activities for children and families.

In Blackfoot, the day started with a free pancake breakfast at the 208 Group Realty at 180 N. Broadway. "We've been here for a year and we wanted to do something to thank our clients and the community," said Elias Trejo who works as a realtor at the business. The business served plain and chocolate-chip pancakes, sausage, and juice from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

There were three easter eggs hunts in Blackfoot: one sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce (GBACC) at Jensen Grove Park at 9 a.m., one at 10 a.m. until noon at Gem Village Assisted Living tailored for those will disabilities and dietary restrictions, and one at 2 p.m. at Willows Retirement and Assisted Living.

There was also an easter egg hunt in the Gibson area of Fort Hall, at the Eagle Lodge from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; in Shelley at City Park at 11 a.m.; in Firth on the High School football field at 10:30; and in Aberdeen at the Elementary School playground at noon.

The GBACC easter egg hunt drew hundreds. The area in and around the disc gold course at Jensen Grove was divided into six fields of eggs for kids aged 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and kids with special needs.

Parents and children lined the boundaries of the six fields waiting for the air horn on the Blackfoot Fire Department engine to signal 9 a.m.

"I'm gonna get 'em," announced the determined toddler Jeton Marshall, pointing to the eggs in the area for three to four-year olds while his adult escort Chris Gallegos looked on.

Not too far away, Brittany Cordell and her daughter Catei were both all smiles. "That's all we've done today," said Brittany, "getting ready to come here." The toddler Catei nodded her head vigorously in agreement.

Once the fire engine horn went off, kids and their families poured into the egg area picking up the hollow plastic eggs; though for the zero to two-year kids, they stumbled and waddled more than they ran.

Angela Parkinson was there giving out rabbit ears and flying disks with the Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) logo on them. The BMH booth was set up next to the zero to two-year old area.

"The two year olds were the cutest," Parkinson said to one passerby as she handed them some rabbit ears. "There was this mom — she told her kid to 'run run run' when the horn when off. So he ran out into the middle of the eggs and then looked around with this look that said 'okay, what do I do now, mom?'"

The insides of the plastic eggs contained some kind of goodies for the kids. Some eggs contained slips of paper which were coupons to stores or free admission to places like the Blackfoot community center in the Riverside shopping center. Some of the eggs entitled the kids who found them to a prize from a table set up next to each egg field, staffed by volunteers.

The Easter Bunny was also present at the GBACC egg hunt. He roamed about in a dapper light blue suit jacket and plaid-print cravat, giving away chocolate eggs and Hershey kisses from out of his basket. He also stopped to let parents take pictures of their kids standing next to him.

The bunny was really Wyatt Carlson, a freshman at Snake River High School. He was a mute rabbit, and was under strict instructions not to speak to avoid scaring young children.

The Holst family of four attended. Hayden Holst was in a stroller and didn't have much to say. He also wasn't in the running to collect any eggs but his sister Helen won a duck toy prize from the three to four-year old table.

"This was great fun," mother of two toddlers, Lujean Holst said. "We also appreciated the early starting time."

The fun was over well before 10 a.m., and then there was only the long line of vehicles to navigate on the way to exit the parking lot.