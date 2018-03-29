Schmardebeck sentenced for grand theft

Charged with grand theft for embezzling more than $100,000 from L&L Mechanical, Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Krista Kelly Schmardebeck, 46, of Missoula, Montana, to 10 years in the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) with four years fixed and six years indeterminate. She was sentenced Monday.

The judge set aside the sentence and said he would retain jurisdiction in this case for 365 days.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Schmardebeck was immediately taken into custody and will remain in the Bingham County Jail until she is transferred to the IDOC. If she does well in custody, IDOC will notify Simpson, and then she will be put on probation. If she does not do well, the judge will release jurisdiction and impose the original sentence.

