School board discusses credit transfers

Blackfoot School District Board of Trustees met Thursday night to discuss a variety of topics which included the superintendent's report and credit transfers.

Superintendent Brian Kress informed board members that there has been some misunderstandings regarding credit transfers from other high schools.

"As an accredited institution we are obligated to have a policy regarding how we accept credits from other schools," Kress said. "We accept credits from other accredited schools straight across, however, when we have an institution that has been unaccredited for some time, or currently unaccredited we are mandated to have a procedure for accepting credits in place. Blackfoot High School does have a procedure in place. We set down with the student and the parent and evaluate those credits."