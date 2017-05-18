School board recognizes woodworking and welding students

Blackfoot High School students, Tasha Smith and Ethan Harrison will head to Louisville, Kentucky in June for the National Competition.

Smith competed in 2016 with a welded sculpture of a dream catcher with feathers and a bison skull. This year, her sculpture is an eagle with its wings wrapped around a dream catcher.

When asked by trustee Carlos Mercado where she got the inspiration for the piece of art Smith answered "I was inspired by my sculpture from last year."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Morning News.