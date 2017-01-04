School cancelled Wednesday

Schools are closing for the day in Blackfoot. The following message was posted on the school district's Facebook page.

"Due to heavy snow, Blackfoot School District Schools will be closing for the day. Students will be released as soon as transportation can be arranged, buses are being dispatched as soon as possible."

At 9:30 a.m. Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress made the decision to send students home.

"With the wind picking up the plows on the outskirts of town weren't able to keep up with the storm," Kress said. "A couple of buses got stuck and we agreed it was in the best interest of the students."

Idaho Science and Technology Charter, Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center and Snake River School district have also closed and are sending students home.