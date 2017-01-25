School Districts request supplemental levies

The Blackfoot and Snake River have requested voters to approved supplemental levies during the school election on Tuesday, March 14.

The Blackfoot School District has asked voters to approve two levies—a supplemental levy of $2,150,000 for each of two years and a plant facility levy for $600,000 each year for 10 years. This is the first time Blackfoot has asked voters to approve two levies.

The supplemental levy requested in Blackfoot is $450,000 less than the supplemental levy request made in 2015.

Funds raised from this supplemental levy will help to maintain competitive salaries and benefits to attract highly qualified teachers. It would also enhance the classrooms with technology.

The plant facility levy would establish funds that would only be used for repairs and maintenance of buildings in the school district. It would help to improve student drop off safety zones, provide modular classrooms as needed, upgrade lighting and repair pro replace roofs.

The Snake River School District is asking voters to approve a supplemental levy totaling $750,000. This is $25,000 decrease from the supplemental levy request that was approved in 2015.

Funds from this supplemental levy will the schools pay for operating expenses "from supplies to wages," said Bill Martin, chair of the Snake River School Board. "I don't know how we could operate without this levy. I support it."

Some of land in Bonneville Joint School District 93 is in Bingham County. No one in Bingham County lives in the Bonneville School District but the request for a bond is available here.

The Bonneville Joint School District has requested a bond of $56,900,000.

Electors will go to their polling places on Tuesday, March 14, to vote on these issues.