School organizes bedroom makeover for two students

Hector Silvas-Romero, 10, and Luis Alba, 9, received a bedroom makeover thanks to the staff at Ridge Crest Elementary and many volunteers. The school also did a bedroom makeover for their 1-year-old brother Damian.

Last year, the school organized their first bedroom makeover with hopes of being able to organize another one again this year.

"Volunteers contacted me asking 'when are we going to start, we want to do it again,'" said Principal Randy Martineau. "Kim Herrick with Herrick Floor Coverings coordinated most of the construction."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.