School troubles in 2016

Educators were in the news last year, not that they wanted to be.

—In February, Shelley High School (SHS) Athletic Director Dave Hadley resigned from teaching at Shelley High School. He had worked at SHS for 20 years.

In February, Shelley School Board members met in executive session and released a statement to explain Hadley's resignation. In part, the decision to resign was Hadley's. The board did not ask him to resign or force him out. It was done in accordance with approval from legal counsel, the superintendent and the chairman of the school board.

Shane Reichert was the attorney at law retained by Hadley.

—In March, Danielle Pearson, 36, the former secretary at Independence High School pleaded guilty to the felony of theft of labor, services and embezzlement.

She was accused of taking money from Independence High School (IHS) in Blackfoot between June 2014 through May 2015.

Both parties—Pearson and Independence High School—came to an agreement about restitution. Pearson paid $9,000 to IHS; the check was written to the Blackfoot School District.

The restitution did not change Pearson's sentence. She was sentenced to 12 years probation under the direction of the Idaho Department of Probation. She must also pay a fine of $1,000, court costs of $245.50, plus restitution. She must maintain full-time employment and take a budgeting class through the Idaho Department of Correction and follow that budget as they direct.

—In November, former Fort Hall Elementary Principal Brenda Honena, 52, from Blackfoot was sentenced to five years of probation by Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill for stealing money from fundraisers that took place at the Fort Hall school in 2012. The amount of money stolen amounted to $9,463.51.

Restitution has been paid in full. The money reimbursed is the amount she stole from the school fundraisers. She used the money for personal finances and to pay for her gambling. Jack Haycock, Assistant U.S. Attorney for Idaho, said, "The full amount has been paid to the district court. The court will write a check and send that amount to Blackfoot School District #55."

—In October, appearing before Seventh Judicial Judge Bruce Pickett, former Blackfoot soccer coach Alisha Yeates, 27, was sentenced. She pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 16.

Yeates received an overall prison sentence of 15 years, that is one year fixed and 14 years indeterminate in the Idaho Department of Correction.

Judge Pickett said, "The court would like you monitored once you are out (of prison). We also recommend psychosexual treatment that will begin in prison and continue afterwards."

She was credited with two days while she was in jail. She was fined $1,000; she must pay court costs and the standard victim relief fund.

Yeates must register as a sex offender, provide a DNA sample and provide a right thumb imprint. She is also to have supervised contact with juveniles under 18.

A no contact order with the victim continues.

