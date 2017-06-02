Schools hold award assemblies on last day

Blackfoot elementary schools held award assemblies Friday for the last day of school. A representative from the Blackfoot Elks Lodge presented students who improved the most in their reading with a medal and a certificate from the Elks Reading Excellence program. Stalker principal Brandee Hewatt and third-grade teacher Lisa Clark presented Brandon Estrella and his father with a check for $2,170 that was raised for the family earlier this year. Brandon donated his bone marrow for his 3-year-old sister Kennia who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August of 2013.

