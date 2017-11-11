'Scrooge' opens Monday at Snake River High School

"Scrooge, A Musical Christmas Carol," opens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 18, in the Snake River High School (SRHS) Auditorium. Tickets cost $5 per person or $15 for the immediate family; tickets can be purchased at the door.

All four SRHS choirs are featured in this musical. The cast 68 choir members, plus eight children, eight in the backstage and, at least, four in tech.

"Scrooge, the musical," is produced at the SRHS every other year, beginning in 2007.

Kassi Munro, who plays Clara, said, "This musical starts Christmas."

For more information, call the SRHS at (208) 684-3061 or (208) 681-9594 in the evening.