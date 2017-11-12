'Scrooge' welcomes audience on Monday at Snake River HIgh School

People are invited to begin their Christmas season by attending "Scrooge, A Musical Christmas Carol," at the Snake River High School auditorium. The musical opens this evening, Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. and will be performed each evening, except Wednesday, through Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for the immediate family; tickets can be purchased at the door.

Each of the choirs—the aCapella Choir, Belle Voce Choir, Chamber Singers and Menz Choir—are featured in this production.

