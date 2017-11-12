'Scrooge' welcomes audience on Monday at Snake River HIgh School

Young Man Scrooge, played by Austin Apolonio, dances with Belle, played by Raquel Babcock, in 'Scrooge, A Musical Christmas Carol,' presented by the Snake River High School (SRHS) Choirs. The show opens tonight, Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. and will be performed each evening, except Wednesday, through Saturday, Nov. 18, at the SRHS auditorium. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for the immediate family; tickets can be purchased at the door.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Sunday, November 12, 2017
Thomas, ID

People are invited to begin their Christmas season by attending "Scrooge, A Musical Christmas Carol," at the Snake River High School auditorium. The musical opens this evening, Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. and will be performed each evening, except Wednesday, through Saturday, Nov. 18. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for the immediate family; tickets can be purchased at the door.
Each of the choirs—the aCapella Choir, Belle Voce Choir, Chamber Singers and Menz Choir—are featured in this production.
To read the complete story, read it in the Monday, Nov. 13, edition of the Morning News.

Category: