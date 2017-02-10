SEICAA's 13th annual Stone soup

Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) will host their 13th annual Stone Soup fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Mountain View Middle School. A variety of local restaurants will come together for the soup cook-off and one will walk away with the award for Bingham County's best soup.

"It is a chance for our community to come together and have a really good time with food, friends, and competition," said SEICAA coordinator Traci Hebdon.

Everyone is welcome to come and try the variety of soups that will be dished up for the fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at Les Schwab , CHS Bingham Coop, and ReMax for $7 or $25 for a family. Tickets purchased at the door will be $8 or $30 for a family.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.