Selling 'buddy poppies' to help our veterans

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

— John McCrae, May 1915

Representatives from the John L. Powers VFW Post 9443 and the American Legion (AL) Post 23 will be accepting monetary donations in exchange for red paper poppies on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kesler's Market, Ridley's and Walmart in Blackfoot.

"This is a way to raise funds to help disabled veterans," said Lt. Col. Kenyon Kofoed.

He stated that there would be a minimum of six but as many as 30 total service personnel that would accept donations at all three locations throughout the day. Kofoed explained that the event also serves as an opportunity for local citizens to meet and thank military personnel for their service, and that the money received by the VFW would go to the organization's state headquarters in Boise.

Since 1922, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) distributed red paper poppies in exchange for monetary donations.

The red paper poppy commemorates the military personnel who have died in foreign wars. Sales of the flowers benefit veterans and are sold nationwide by the Legion and the VFW.