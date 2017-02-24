Senior center hygiene drive a success

The hygiene drive, held Thursday by Access Home Health and Hospice, at the Blackfoot Senior Citizen was a huge success according to assistant administrator Cara Fitzgerald. CheriDawn Overdorf, Access Home Health’s Community Outreach Specialist, coordinated the drive for The Bingham County Senior Citizen Center.

“Cara Fitzgerald from the Senior Center came to me with the need and I ran with it,” Overdorf said.

Cara Fitzgerald and volunteer Darlene Grimm at The Bingham County Senior Center started the hygiene pantry when several senior citizens came to them asking if there was assistance with toiletry and cleaning items.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Saturday's edition of The Morning News.