Senior center kicks off March for Meals campaign with a breakfast

The Bingham County Senior Citizens center was filled Saturday, with members of the community who came out for the pancake breakfast that kicked off the National Meals on Wheels “March for Meals” campaign. Throughout the month of March the senior center will be collecting donations to help pay for the delivery of meals to seniors in the community who are homebound and in need of help.

“We had a really good turn out this year,” said assistant administrator Cara Fitzgerald.

Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis and Bingham County Commissioners, Whitney Manwaring and Mark Bair served breakfast to those who came with their appetites in hand.

