Senior companions needed

The Bingham County Senior Center is reaching out to members of the community who may be able to spare a few hours to help seniors.

"We are looking for volunteers that might have an extra hour or two a week where they could become a senior companion," said Bingham County Senior Center Administrative Assistant Cara Fitzgerald. "There are a lot of seniors in this community that are unable to drive due to health or financial reasons."

