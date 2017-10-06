Senior Night for Panther volleyball

THOMAS - The Lady Panthers have been on a roll. Not just recently, but for most of the season. There have been some hiccups, but the games that you would expect them to win and the games that they had to win, they have come up big and took care of business.

Thursday night was no different as they invited the American Falls Beavers to town for senior night and the Panthers promptly turned the match into a demonstration of how to play volleyball. They sent the Beavers packing in three games by scores of 25-6, 25-14 and 25-15 and the match was probably not even that close.

