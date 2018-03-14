At 10 a.m., March 14, over three hundred students at Blackfoot High School walked out of school for 17 minutes as part of the national student walkout. The message that students conveyed was not about gun control, but about honoring the 17 students who were shot in Parkland, Fla.

The students left the high school building and first walked a lap around the track, despite a stiff breeze and the threat of rain. Some students had time to walk two laps.

A few carried signs with slogans of "not one more", "common sense gun laws", and "it could have been us", "chose kind" and "BHS Broncos."

Several students carried out tables to the edge of the track by the bleachers. They attempted to tape some large paper banners to the tables but the wind made the task impossible. The banners were folded up and put away.

Then the students assembled in the middle of the football field to listen to an address by Shantelle Hunt, president of the student body.

"We are not here for gun control," Hunt began. "We are here to be more kind. We as students, teachers and administrators are a family. We stick together and care about one another."

Hunt then read the student pledge: "I will be here. I will gain an education, and I will learn. And I will help provide the safe atmosphere needed to learn. To do so, I will have a positive attitude. I will be an example to others and I will not discriminate or treat others unfairly. I will listen to those in support of our school safety and the students standing in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. I will be a Blackfoot Bronco."

Hunt concluded with: "To fulfill our pledge, we will begin with seventeen acts of kindness, representing an act for each victim in the Stoneman Douglas shooting."

The assembly broke up and everyone returned to class. By 10:25, a.m., the school was back to normal.

Students had good things to say about the walkout.

"It was great," said Jason Denlanger, a student volunteer in the front office. "It did good positive things."

"It makes us more supportive of each other," Elexus Nochebuena added.

The school district was supportive of the walkout effort. Superintendent of Schools Brian Kress said: "We talked with the high school administration and the students, and we acknowledge that the students want to be heard ... Things were arranged so that they could express themselves in a safe and constructive manner."