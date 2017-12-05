Several Decisions Made At City Council Meeting

Several topics were on the agenda at the monthly Blackfoot City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The main topic of discussion was the proposed sale of the water towers to Bingham Memorial Hospital. The Council voted 4-0 to approve the sale of the towers to the Hospital for $1. According to Councilman Christopher Jensen, the sale was approved with the understanding that the towers had no sale value, after extensive efforts were conducted by the City to sell them. "Nobody wanted those towers," Jensen said. "I fail to see any value in those towers."

In other business, the Council voted 3-1 to approve Ordinance 2161, which changes the hours of liquor sales from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. The lone dissenting vote was Councilwoman Jan Simpson, who expressed travel safety concerns for patrons as her reason for voting against the recommendation, which was put forward by Police Officer Greg Austin.

