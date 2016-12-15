Sewer line collapse at Blackfoot Wastewater Treatment Facility

A sewer line at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) collapsed Monday. WWTP Superintendent Rex Moffat has notified the EPA and DEQ about the line.

The line is inside the fence line of the plant and runs into the head work where rags and other bulk is collected. The collapsed line has added more grit (sand and rocks) to the grit pump, which may have plugged the pump.

"We haven't been able to figure out what plugged the pump," Moffatt said. "It's still not definitive that is what caused the pump to be plugged."