Sheep shearing at Stalker Elementary

Each Tuesday, students at Stalker Elementary participate in a variety of extracurricular activities. Called "Traveling Tuesday," the extracurricular activities are offered from 1-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 5-year-old sheep, Claire, was the star of the show. Jennifer Fisher, a para-educator at Stalker, brought the sheep and a lamb to school to introduce students to animal science.

Students took turns shearing the sheep.

For the full story, read it in the Wednesday, May 16, edition of the Morning News.