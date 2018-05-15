Sheep shearing at Stalker Elementary

Helped by Jennifer Fisher, a para-professional at Stalker Elementary, first grader Sonny Snipe enjoyed shearing the sheep, Claire, on Tuesday at the school. Helped by Jennifer Fisher, a para-professional at Stalker Elementary, fourth grader Sarah Stewart sheared the sheep, Claire, on Tuesday at the school. Helped by Jennifer Fisher, a para-professional at Stalker Elementary, third grader Jazmin Ponciano sheared the sheep, Claire, on Tuesday at the school. Helped by Jennifer Fisher, a para-professional at Stalker Elementary, fifth grader Violet Bybee helped to shear the sheep, Claire, on Tuesday at the school. This Stalker student tries out the 'hip ramp' that was built by Jennifer Neeser, a fourth grade teacher at Stalker and the instructor for the skateboarding class that takes place each 'Traveling Tuesday.' Pictured are skateboarders in the 'Traveling Tuesday' skateboarding class at Stalker Elementary.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

Each Tuesday, students at Stalker Elementary participate in a variety of extracurricular activities. Called "Traveling Tuesday," the extracurricular activities are offered from 1-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the 5-year-old sheep, Claire, was the star of the show. Jennifer Fisher, a para-educator at Stalker, brought the sheep and a lamb to school to introduce students to animal science.
Students took turns shearing the sheep.
