Shelley’s Jamey Higham retires from school board

SHELLEY — Longtime Shelley School Board trustee Jamey Higham will step down from serving on the board at the next school board meeting on Thursday, July 20.

Board Chair Cole Clinger announced Higham’s resignation last Thursday.

Higham represents Zone 3 in the Shelley School district which is at the northeast side of Shelley. For the specific boundaries, visit the school district’s website at shelleyschools.org.

To apply for this position, the person must reside in Zone 3. Interested persons must submit a letter of interest to the district office before 4:30 pm. on Thursday, July 13.

After submitting a letter of interest, the applicants will be interviewed in open session during the July school board meeting. It will be the first item of business.

