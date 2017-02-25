Shelley advances to state tournament

A spot in the state tournament was on the line Saturday when Shelley and Buhl took the floor in American Falls. The Russets used a hot start and a strong finish to knock off Buhl, 66-49. The win puts Shelley in the 3A state tournament against Kellogg on Thursday.

The Russets opened the game with a 7-0 run and built the lead to 19-7 early in the second quater before Buhl climbed back into the game before halftime.

