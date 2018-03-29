Shelley baseball falls to 0-2

It may have been the fact that the Russets were playing their second game in two days after not being able to get on the field the entire season to date, and the rest of the valley had games under their belt, or it may have been that the Russets were still in the process of determining who the top varsity players are. What ever the reason, the team that took the field against Malad Dragons on Wednesday is not the team that Coach Wally Foster envisioned prior to the start of the season.

There were errors in the field, lack of communication, base running mistakes and lack of patience at the plate, all of which led to a 16-6 win by Malad over the home standing Russets.

