Shelley baseball falls on senior night

Needing a win to secure the second seed in the upcoming District 6 baseball tournament, the Shelley Russets hosted the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Thursday afternoon. To make things a bit tougher, the Russets also were honoring their seniors with the traditional senior night on the bright sunny afternoon.

Spotting the Diggers an unearned run in the top of the first, the Russets hustled their way back into a tie after the first inning when outfielder Peyton Whitaker hustled around first base on a walk and when the Diggers threw the ball around the infield, it allowed a Russet to score from third to tie the game. The Russets would use that momentum spark to rally the troops so to speak, but the Diggers continued with their onslaught and the Russets would fall to the Diggers by a final score of 15-13.

