Shelley blasts Fruitland

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

SHELLEY - The Shelley Russets exacted a measure of revenge for the defeat suffered at the hands of the Fruitland Grizzlies during the finals of the recently completed 3A Football State Championships with a 60-35 dominating victory in basketball. The Russets scored early and often to build up a significant lead and then coasted home.

Fruitland had travelled the wintry roads of Southern Idaho to make the contest and will stick around, much like the weather to tackle three time defending 2A state champion Firth on Saturday.

The Russets broke out of the gate quickly and opened up a double digit lead against the visitors who had no answer for the pressure defense, the Shelley height advantage and the hot shooting home team.

Shelley moves its seasonal record to 2-0 with the win, while Fruitland saw its record fall to 2-2.

